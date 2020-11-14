Melvin "Mel" Lee Nelson, 100, of Peetz, CO, passed away on Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020 at Devonshire Acres in Sterling, CO, 15 days prior to his 101st birthday. Mel was born on Nov. 20, 1919 in Marquette, NE to Anton and Dessie (Ziegler) Nelson. His family moved to the Peetz area in the 1920's and farmed west of town. He graduated from Peetz High School in 1937. Mel married Dolores Stewart in Sidney, NE on June 9, 1939. They spent 71 years on the farm homestead. She passed away April 18, 2011. Mel was a man of the soil and the epitome of the farmer who withstood, drought, hail storms, falling crop prices and farm debt and come out the other side still in love with the land he worked. He loved John Deere equipment. Mostly he was a father who did not tell us how to live our lives. He lived his own life and he let us watch him do it. He was deeply devoted to the little town he loved. He served as a councilman on the Peetz City Board, was named a life-time honorary member of the Peetz Lions Club, played baseball on the local town team and followed the Peetz High School sports programs. He was a devoted fan of the Colorado professional sports teams. He helped preserve the history of Peetz by joining forces with his wife and others to publish the Peetz Gazette Newspaper and by opening a Peetz history museum. Melvin was the last of his immediate family. The passing of this genereation included his parents and brothers: Dale, Delmar, Maynard, Wesley and Sterling and his sister: Ardith (Gillam). Also preceding him in death were grandparents Peter and Kristine Nelson, grandson: Ryan Nelson, great grandsons: Aaron Richert and Dalton Hunker and son-in-law: Joe Appelhans of Sterling. He is survived by his sons: Richard (Janet) of Lakewood, CO, Robert (Lorene) of Rocky Ford, CO, and Ronald (Chris) of Peetz. He is also survived by his daughters Donna Appelhans and Bonnie (Keith) Dallege, both of Sterling. Fifteen grandchildren survive: Kristine Askerooth, Valarie Lee, Rachel Teft, Gregg Nelson, Jon Nelson, Ann Nelson, Mark Appelhans, David Appelhans, Beth Richert, Todd Dallegge, Darrin Dallege, Tanya Lange, Keri Carpenter, Robin, Ryan and Megan Nelson. He is also survived by 26 great grandchildren, Alex and Travis Askerooth, Zachery, Brendan and Austin Lee, Jarrett and Ryan Richert, Kirk, Kyle, Sean Jacob, and Brooke Appelhans, Mason, Emma and Nolan Dallegge, Skyler, and Steve Lange, Michael and David Rivera, Nathan, Nicole, Samantha, Tristan, Hunter, Jordan, Daniel and Drew Nelson. 3 great-great grandchildren were added to his family Bodie, Connor and Lila Appelhans and Ivy Nelson. A memorial service will be held when the pandemic has passed. His ashes will be buried in the Peetz Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Peetz Lions Club care of Donna Appelhans, 314 S. Division Avenue, Sterling, CO 80751. Tennant Funeral Home and Crematory was entrusted with arrangements.

