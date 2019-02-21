|
|
Michael Edward "Mike" Schott, 62, of Sterling went to heaven on Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, February 22nd, at 10:00 a.m., at Tennant Funeral Home with Pastor Jared Sonnenberg officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Mike was born December 15, 1956 in Sterling to Edward and Elizabeth (Dittler) Schott. He attended Sterling schools. On December 31, 1981 Mike married Katrina Krier, the two celebrated 37 years of marriage this past December. He spent 36 years of his working life with Concrete Specialties and Utilities Construction. Mike enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and he loved spending time with his grandsons Dillon Mayhill and Micah Stone. Mike is survived by his wife Katrina, daughter Nicole Stone and husband Gary, son Jay Schott and wife Billie, 6 grandchildren, sisters Cindy Evans, Pam Brown, Peggy Shelberg and husband Dana, brother Rick Griess and wife Jeri, his extended family and his dog Lucy. He was preceded in death by his son Shawn Schott, father Edward Schott, mother Betty Griess, step-father John Griess, father-in-law Dale Krier, and mother-in-law JoAnn Krier. Memorials can be made to the Mike Schott Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 21, 2019