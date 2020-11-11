Michael LeRoy Shonka (Mike) went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 04, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID. He graciously passed in Greeley at 76 years old. Born June 10, 1944 in Sterling to Clem and Ruth (McCoy) Shonka Mike was the youngest of four children. He attended school in both Sterling and Merino where he made many life long friends. Michael's final place of employment was at County Express in Sterling where he was a Supervisor. On June 15, 1963 Mike married his Heart Throb Karen Remington of Akron, and they spent the next 57 years building a wonderful life together. Mike was outgoing, uplifting and always on the go. He never met a stranger and was not just another pretty face. He could fix anything and loved everyone with all that he had. As a devout Catholic, Michael was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed long drives with his wife, spending time with his family, camping, fishing and was a dog lover. Sports was a huge passion of his and he always showed unwavering support cheering on his Huskers. Mike would most often be seen wearing a Nebraska or Dodgers T-shirt and a welcoming smile. He will be forever missed by his wife Karen Shonka of Sterling; daughter, Kelle Foote of Sterling; two sons, Tim Shonka and wife Susana of Denver and Chris Shonka and wife Melissa of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Myberger of Sterling, Jessica Morgan and husband Chris of Colorado Springs, Christian Shonka of Denver, Jona Shonka of Denver, Amanda Shonka of Fort Worth, Jenna Sepulveda and husband Caleb of Houston, and Ryan Shonka of Fort Worth; great-granddaughter, Aubrielle Morgan of Colorado Springs; a brother Pat Shonka and wife Brigitte of Colorado Springs; a Brother in-law Ken Remington and wife Sue of Akron; Sister-in-law Terry Alexander and Husband Paul of Tolley ND and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters; Delores Schmeeckle and Edna Siemers as well as his sister-in-law Diane Callahan of Akron. Due to group size restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held this coming spring to honor this incredible man that made even strangers feel special. Condolences, well wishes, memories and kind words are appreciated and welcomed by his beloved wife Karen in Sterling. Memorial Donations may be made on his behalf to St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling Colorado.

