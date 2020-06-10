Michael Wayne Roumph, 53, of Pueblo, CO, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mike's life ended while rafting on the Arkansas river. Mike's strength, loyalty and inspiring spirit will be missed by family, friends and the community. Mike Roumph was born on April 5, 1967 in Columbus, Nebraska to Lowell and Judy Roumph. A hardworking and dedicated student, Mike developed a love for the game of basketball early in his life. After winning a state championship at Sterling High School, he played at Northeastern Junior College where his father coached him, before moving to Pueblo to finish his college career at University of Southern Colorado (now CSU-P). There he was team leader in assists and was selected to several all-academic teams. Upon earning his bachelor's degree in business administration in 1990 at University of Southern Colorado, he embarked on a successful career in business. Mike never created a resume as he always "did his own thing". He started the Corporate Sponsorship Program at District 60 to save Middle School athletics; served as Vice President of DD Marketing from inception; co-founded and served as President of the largest pediatric dental company in the country. Mike played a major part in the redevelopment of CSU-P by serving as VP of Friends of Football as well as an assistant volunteer wrestling coach for 12 years. In recent years Mike had active roles in various other businesses and served on the board for the Robert H Rawlings Foundation. Mike loved God, his children, Pueblo, all athletics, physical fitness and pushing the boundaries when it came to personal challenges. Mike is survived by his children Connor Roumph, of Pueblo, Max Roumph, of Pueblo, Chayse Roumph, of Pueblo, stepson Josh Moser, of Pueblo; brother, Eric Roumph (Aimee) of Denver, CO; sister, Diane Roumph of Denver, CO and his mother Judy Roumph of Sterling, CO. He is also survived by his granddaughter Remi Moser, nephews Alec, Sam and Austin and nieces Olivia, and Tessa. Mike was preceded in death by his father Lowell and brother Steven. The family will hold private services and a Life Celebration will be held later in the month. In lieu of flowers and gifts contributions may be made to: Friends of Football, CSUP Wrestling Fund, 504 Grand Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com

