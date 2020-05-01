Michelle Lynn (Benway) Huggins, 58, of Sterling passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Sterling. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Michelle was born on May 10, 1961 in Sterling to William "Bill" and Mary Katherine "Catsy" (Talbott) Benway. She married Larry Huggins on July 6, 1985 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling, where she worshipped the rest of her days. They were married for 34 years. She attended Sterling schools, graduating from Sterling High in 1979, where she was a memorable athlete. Continuing her athletic career in college, Michelle played softball for Northeastern Junior College, before transferring to Mesa College in Grand Junction. It was at Mesa that her pitching skills further developed. She was a highly decorated player, with her career culminating as a pitcher on the NAIA 1983 All-America Softball Team. Known as "Mooner" among her teammates, Michelle formed friendships she would cherish for life. It was through sports that Michelle met her husband and fellow Mesa athlete, baseball player Larry Huggins of Farmingville, NY. Eventually they settled in Michelle's hometown of Sterling, where they raised their two sons. Michelle worked for the USPS as a rural letter carrier alongside her best friend Karen Dillon for 24 years. She made a permanent mark in the hearts of all her customers, who left their marks on hers as well. Michelle will be remembered for being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Bruno Mars, but not as much as her beloved family and friends. She loved anything lemon flavored, green colored, paisley printed, or Christmas scented. She was a baker, gardener, and dancer. She never forgot a birthday and sent cards and notes to loved ones and those in need of a smile. Christmas was Michelle's favorite season, when she loved spending time decorating, gifting, and entertaining family and friends. She loved and was loved and her presence will forever be missed. Michelle is survived by her husband Larry; sons Justin (Hannah) Huggins and Jason Huggins; grandson Hunter Huggins; sister Kristi K. Benway and partner Miguel Calva; brother Michael (Barbara) Benway; best friend Karen Dillon, husband Sean, and their family; godson Jared Marostica; extended Sewald family; dear friends Brandon and Audra (Peterson) Cathy and family; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, both by blood and by choice. She was preceded in death by her mother Catsy; father Bill and stepmother Susanne Phillips Benway; grandparents Jim and Rose Talbott and Joseph and Caroline Benway; mother-in-law Catherine Huggins; and many cherished uncles and aunts. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Michelle Benway Huggins Memorial Scholarship benefiting softball players at Colorado Mesa University or Fund the Fight, a charity benefiting cancer patients in Colorado. CMU Foundation, Attn: Michelle Benway Huggins Memorial Scholarship, 1450 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. http://www.supportingcmu.com/give-now Designate "Other" and enter "Michelle Benway Huggins Memorial Scholarship." Donations to either can be made in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

