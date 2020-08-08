Michelle Huggins, 58, of Sterling passed away April 23, 2020. A private Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 15th. Beginning at 2:00 PM, the family will be receiving the public at an outdoor reception at the Huggins' home for those not able to attend Michelle's Funeral. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Michelle Benway Huggins Memorial Scholarship benefiting softball players at Colorado Mesa University or Fund the Fight, a charity benefiting cancer patients in Colorado. CMU Foundation, Attn: Michelle Benway Huggins Memorial Scholarship, 1450 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. http://www.supportingcmu.com/give-now Designate "Other" and enter "Michelle Benway Huggins Memorial Scholarship." Donations to either can be made in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

