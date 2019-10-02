|
|
Micki Jo (Acre) Diel, 63, of Sterling passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Sterling. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 3 at Tennant Funeral Home. Vigil and Recitation of the Rosary will follow at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday, Oct. 4 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Micki was born on November 28, 1955 in Sterling to Gerald and JoEtta (Poland) Acre. She worked as a nurse at the Logan County Hospital and Sterling Regional Medcenter. She was also a cook for RE-1 Valley School District. She married Michael James Diel on April 16, 1977 in Sterling. They were married for 43 years. Micki enjoyed sewing and cooking, and also volunteering at St. Anthony's. Micki is survived by her husband Michael; daughter Sarah (Brian); son Nathan (Jackie); grandson Dylan; granddaughters Vanessa and Courtney; sister Kristi (Acre) Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and JoEtta. Memorials may be made to the Micki Diel Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019