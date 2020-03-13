|
|
Mildred B. Anderson, 94 of Merino passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation and receiving of friends will be held from 1 - 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 16 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Mildred was born January 20, 1926 in Potwin, Kansas to David Cullip and Bertha (Gaddis) Cullip. She attended school through the 8th grade and began her employment career at Junks Grocery Store in Merino at age 16. Later she worked 17 campaigns at the Sugar Beet Factory in Sterling. She also worked as a janitor at Merino School for 6 years. At the age of 73, Mildred went back to school and obtained her GED. Mildred married Jack W. Anderson on January 18, 1947 in Sterling, CO. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, canning and working Election Day Campaigns. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid football fan. Mildred made many angel food cakes for her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents Dave and Bertha; husband Jack Anderson; brothers and sisters George Cullip, Bess Schrader, Jake Cullip, Myrtle Isenhour, John Cullip, David Cullip, Ralph Cullip and Roy Cullip. Mildred is survived by her daughters Eileen Churchill and husband Alan and Wanda Berg; son Mark Anderson and wife Donna; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. Contributions may be made in Mildred's name to Hospice of the Plains in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020