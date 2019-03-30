Home

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Mildred "Yvonne" Brown


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred "Yvonne" Brown Obituary
Mildred "Yvonne" Brown, 81, of Sterling passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Sterling. Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. Yvonne was born August 20, 1937 in Wray, Colorado to William G. and Ella (Fincher) Minnerly. On May 22, 1953 Yvonne married Willard Brown in Akron, Colorado and the two were married for 60 years until Willard passed in 2013. Yvonne's passion was taking care of everyone around her. She reinforced this with many years of nursing at Devonshire Acres. She took special Pride in loving and caring for her handicapped grandson Martin Brown until he was 21 years old. Yvonne is survived by sons Steve Brown, Doug Brown and wife Jeanette, daughter Jeanne Brown, 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, daughter Susan Thomas, daughter Julie Brown, and son Dennis Brown. Memorials can be made to the Mildred "Yvonne" Brown memorial fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 30, 2019
