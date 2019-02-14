|
Mildred "Millie" Jean Rose, 87, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Sterling Regional MedCenter, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 16, at First English Lutheran Church in Sterling. A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Millie was born July 17, 1931, in Sterling to Godfrey and Grace (Knutson) Brunner. She grew up on the family farm in Padroni, and after graduating high school, she continued her education at Northeastern Junior College and University of Northern Colorado in elementary education. On December 26, 1952, she married Wayne Rose in Sterling. She joined Wayne in Wichita Falls, Texas until he was discharged from the USAF. They made their home in Julesburg, Colorado for a short time before returning to Sterling. Once her three children reached school age, she resumed her teaching career at Sexson Elementary School where she taught 4 th grade for 20 years. Millie was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening and raising beautiful flowers, and had a passion for the game of golf, playing as often as she could, any time of the year - as many or as few holes as time would allow. She also treasured the many trips she took through the years with Wayne and with family - by land, air, and sea. Millie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Wayne; children, Sheree (Larry) Mack of Johnstown, CO; Bryan (Nancy) Rose of Abilene, TX; Brad (Leslie Breisch) Rose of Broomfield, CO; siblings, Jim Brunner of Chino, CA; Bill Brunner of Sidney, MT; Don (Anna) Brunner of Padroni, CO; Betty (Dick) Anderson of Fresno, CA; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Virginia Amen. Contributions may be made in Millie's memory to First English Lutheran Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019