Miller Wesley Kelley, long term resident of Sterling Colorado, entered God's heavenly Kingdom on September, 14, 2019, in Gilbert AZ. During his final days he was surrounded by the love of all his children and many grandchildren. Miller maintained his kind spirit and quick wit up until the last few hours of his life. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 27 with Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:15 a.m., Saturday, September 28 at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Miller was born December 5 th , 1930 in Bellevue PA, to Wilbur Herron Kelley and Mary Lela Miller; Miller's name sake was from his Mother. Miller attended elementary school and high school in Avalon, PA. He then moved to Ft Collins, CO to attend Colorado A&M (now known as CSU). Miller worked at a cafeteria that was owned by his future father-in-law where he met Leona, the love of his life. He returned to Pennsylvania to complete his degree in Agronomy in 1953 at Pennsylvania State University. Miller was drafted into the Army as a chemical lab specialist, testing soil for the integrity of landing strips for aircraft. He served in the post Korean conflict from 1953-1955. Miller and Leona married January 16, 1954 in Denver, CO. They lived in Ft Collins and Greeley, as well as Albuquerque briefly, and moved to Sterling in 1966. Miller spent most of his career doing personnel work. He spent 16 years working for the Colorado Employment Service in Sterling. He finished his professional career working at Sterling Regional Medical Center as a Human Resource Manager. Miller was a passionate volunteer. His involvement included Sterling Opportunity Inc, Junior Achievement, Life Line, Fifty Five Alive driving course, Literacy Coalition, Council on Aging, Circle Eight Square dance instructor, caller, Round dance cuer, Heritage center Saturday night dance coordinator/president and Lions Club member. Miller's recognition included being named Lion of the year by the Sterling Lions Club, Colorado Lions Foundation presented Miller with the Humanitarian award in 2015 and Miller was also recognized by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year in 2001. Miller was a dedicated steward of the earth; picking up trash daily in Pioneer Park and Highway 6 for Lion's club highway clean up. Miller was a loving, kind father, husband and friend. He was compassionate about family, church and community. He led a life of action, not of words. Miller W Kelley, you will be missed. Proceeded in death by his wife Leona of 58 years, son John Kelley, granddaughter Kristen Kelley, and sister Carolyn Straile. Remaining children includes Susan Nein (husband Randy) of Gilbert AZ, Daniel Kelley of Sterling CO, Thomas Kelley of Evans CO, Maggie Ulibarri of Aztec NM, Carol Jasaitis (husband Andy) of Olympia WA. Miller is also survived by his brother-in-law William Straile, brother-in-law Walter Sperry (wife Selma), 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces and friends.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 23, 2019