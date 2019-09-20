Home

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
Nancy Leibert


1926 - 2019
Nancy Leibert Obituary
Nancy J. Leibert, 93, of Sterling passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Sterling. Memorial services will be on Sept. 27, Friday, at 10:00 am at Tennant Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Nancy was born on January 5, 1926 in Faribault, MN to Herbert and Ruth (Williams) Buck. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1944 and later from the University of Wyoming in 1948. On June 14, 1949, she married Burr Leibert. She was a homemaker and they were married for 63 years. Nancy is survived by her daughter Christine Krewatch; son Tim (Coleen) Leibert; grandchildren Katie (Jeremy) Hudgins, Ashley (Satur) Krewatch, and Burr Leibert; great-grandchildren Thommie Hudgins, Kara Heflin, Lucas Hernandez Krewatch, and Olivia Hernandez Krewatch. She was preceded in death by her husband Burr Leibert, son Roger Leibert, son-in-law Joseph Krewatch. Memorials may be made in Nancy's name to the National Autism Society or Charity of donor's choice care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 20, 2019
