|
|
Naomi Jean Huey / Pivonka was born November 9, 1930 in Holyoke Colorado and passed March 25, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Lemay Avenue Health in Fort Collins, Colorado. Jean grew up in Holyoke, Colorado and Big Springs, Nebraska with her three brothers Bob, Larry and Glenn. Mom told me she felt safe wherever she went for her brothers always kept a watchful eye for their sister. Early on Jean was determined to go to college but was unsure how she would pay for the tuition. As the valedictorian of her senior class in Big Springs, Nebraska, she gave a speech on graduation night. The President of UNC, Greeley was in attendance was so inspired by her speech that he offered her a four-year academic scholarship. She accepted the scholarship, which set the course for the next 30 years and her career in education - as a teacher, substitute, and volunteer. Mom supported her many student's extracurricular activities such as, Future Business Leaders of America. For 8-years she sponsored FBLA and helped students excel and achieve high marks at the state and national levels, visiting and competing in Washington, DC. Years later, her students would let her know how deeply they loved her classes, support and the impact she had on their lives which would always bring tears to her eyes. Jean loved to give the gift of knowledge and was a ten-year volunteer leader for the Atwood Hustlers 4-Club. After retirement she continued her dedication to education by volunteering with Laubauch Literacy and spent many hours teaching adults and children to read. After college, she met her life partner Dan Pivonka and they were married on June 16, 1955 and celebrated 58 years of marriage. They moved to a farm near Atwood, Colorado and spent 55 wonderful years there making great memories with their children Lori, Shelley and Troy. Mom loved the outdoors just like Dan and they spent many hours camping, boating and water skiing. They were two of the founding members of the Sterling Boat Club and they and their friends built the shelter at the North Sterling Reservoir that still stands today. Jean was active in a SCAT club, Beta Sigma Phi and the Women's Golf Leagues at Sterling Country Club and Riverview Golf Club. She also spent countless hours tending to her beautiful flower gardens especially her Iris. At the high point, her Iris garden had more than 120 different varieties and the springtime blossoms were a stunning sight. She happily gave away Iris and other flowers to family and friends to expand their own gardens. Jean was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and never spoke poorly about anyone. No matter what was going on she always found time to spend with her children coloring, chasing bugs or laying under the big tree looking at the clouds. Jean could regularly be found watching and supporting her children while they competed in basketball, softball, track, football, baseball and rodeos. You could ALWAYS hear Mom's voice in the bleachers! She showed her love in ways big and small, cutting our sandwiches into "fancy" triangles and letting us eat off of tin plate, like cowboys. When her grandkids arrived, she enjoyed spoiling them with Cocoa Krispies at breakfast, but never let them off easy in a game of Kings on the Corners. Everyone loved mom's fried chicken and when we visited the farm she always cooked our favorites for dinner. She and Dan lived their retirement dream by spontaneously traveling in their motor home during the Fall, Winter, and Spring. Mom always joked that when they left on a trip they would arrive at Interstate-76 and Dan would ask, "Jean, should I turn left or right?". They were great companions! Jean was a lovely woman full of strength and love and a fabulous sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. We love her dearly and will forever enjoy our memories of the joy and laughter she spread everywhere, always. Jean Pivonka is survived by: daughter, Lori Pivonka and husband Nic Klein; daughter, Shelley Paul; son, Troy Pivonka and wife Bea Pivonka, all of Fort Collins; and four grandchildren, Griffin, Carly, Keenan, and Giovanna. Jean was preceded in death by her bothers Bob Huey, Glen Huey, and Larry Huey. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church at 10:00 am. In Stoneham,CO, Interment to follow. Friends may view the online obituary,sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.allnuttftcollins.com
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 30, 2019