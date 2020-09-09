Nicholas Raymond Reed, 41, of Sterling, passed away on September 5,2020. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 9:30 am Thursday, Sept. 10 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Memorial mass will follow at 10:00 am with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. A luncheon will immediately follow Mass. He was born May 13, 1979 in Broomfield, Colorado to Tom and Bernice Reed (Gessel). He loved his work in the oil field and all the friends he made along the way. One of his joys in life was heading out in the boat for fishing. His marriage to Amanda Martin was blessed with two daughters; Lexi Reed and Rebecca Reed. He was the proud Grandpa to Lexi's daughter Ella. His partners in crime were his fur babies Groot, Scrappy and Sapphire. He is survived by his parents, his grandmother Alice Reed, his daughters, his granddaughter, his girlfriend Shauna Marsh, his brother Nathan Reed, his sister Melissa Bigler, his nephews Joshua Reed, Jacob Reed and Connor Craven, his nieces Emily Bigler and Haley Bigler, his aunts Jane Wolf, Teresa Gessel, Christine Sifuentes and Sherri Davidson and his uncles Steve Gessel, Ben Gessel and Mike Reed, and cousins Mary Anne, Rachel, Mathew, Angela, Jennifer, Victoria, Terri, John, Christopher, Eric, Brian, Ana, Mindi, Aex, Lynsey, Abby and Sam. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Reed, and grandparents Raymond and Geraldine Gessel and his aunts Peggy Reed, Joyce Wilkins, Niece Gessel and Laura Burke and his uncle Raymond Gessel. Nicholas had a smile that could light up the room. He will be greatly missed by so many. Memorials may be made to the Nicholas Reed Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

