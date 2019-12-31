|
Nona C. Duffield, 91, of Sterling passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Sterling. Vigil & Rosary services will be held Thursday, Jan. 2nd at 6 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Nona Catherine Duffield (Wernsman) was born on April 8th, 1928, to Otto and Catherine Wernsman. She made her grand entrance at Bussy Hospital in Sterling, CO. As a child she attended Saint Anthony's parochial school, but her 8th grade year she transferred to Sterling High school. During her high school years she and her brother Walt participated in several jitterbug contests, and were often the winning couple. Nona worked at the soda counter at Woolsworth, until graduating from Sterling High in 1941. After high school Nona continued her education at the Greeley School of Cosmetology and then returned to Sterling to work as a beautician. One day she met a handsome barber by the name of Bill Duffield, and on July 10, 1950 they were married at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church. Her favorite times as a beautician were in the shop of Mrs. Ila Strunk. Two sons were born to Nona and Bill. The oldest, Bill Jr. (Billy) was born in 1954. Then Bob was born four years later. Both were born in Sterling CO. Several years later, Nona and Bill joined with several other families to begin Harts School.. This was the first school for developmentally disabled children in this area and it became the passion and livelihood of the rest of their lives. Nona worked for ECSDD for 40 years before retiring. After retiring she continued as a sub for ECSDD and also worked as a bailiff for the District Court for 17 years. Nona was involved in many activities and received the honor of two terms as president for the Does #213, one term as the president of the Riverview Women's Golf Association, and the 1973 Special Olympics "Special Friend" award. Together with Bill, they were the first couple to be honored to receive the 1973 Citizen of the Year Award. In her spare time, Nona also loved to golf and was a member of both the Sterling Country Club and of the Riverview Golf Club. Nona attended Saint Anthony's Catholic Church her entire life. Nona is survived by her sister Margaret (Peggy Williams), her two sons Billy and Bob along with his wife Kimily Duffield, and three grandchildren; David and his wife Kendra Duffield, Mary and her husband Josh Walker, and Jonathan and his wife Pietze Duffield along with 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband William E. Duffield, her parents Otto and Margaret Wernsman, brother Walt Wernsman and wife Ila, and brother-in-law Herb Williams (Peggy's Husband). Memorials can be made in honor of Nona to E.C.S.D.D. P.O. 617 S. 10th Ave. Sterling CO. 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 31, 2019