Norma Jean Boda
1943 - 2020
Norma Jean Boda, 77 of Greeley, Colorado died peacefully, surrounded by family on Sun., Aug. 30th, 2020 at her Greeley home. Born on January 28, 1943 in Fulda, MN to Fred and Elizabeth (Bott) Wolf; this "Minnesota Farm Girl" grew-up on her family's southwest Minnesota farm. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School; graduating in 1961from Fulda High School and later Worthington Junior College. In 1964 she moved to Longmont and worked for Beech Aircraft. In 1965, she met Harlan Boda at Messiah Lutheran, and married on June 25, 1966. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage. She was a stay-at-home mom and then worked at EDS, Farmers Insurance, & NeoData. In 2007, they moved to Greeley and were blessed with wonderful neighbors. Together they traveled, built their cabin, and visited their son-in-law's farm in Peetz, CO. They were welcomed by and loved the Peetz community and Sterling's Trinity Lutheran Church. Norma was lovingly involved in the lives of her children and grandkids, making each feel special with her beautiful smile. Norma's parents preceded her in death. She is survived by husband Harlan; son Brad; two daughters, Kim & Frederick Spooner (Greeley), and Bev & Brent Davis (Peetz); four sisters & one brother; sixteen nieces & nephews; six grandchildren: Adam, Sarah, & Matthew Davis and Owen, Max, & Ian Spooner. Memorial service will be available online. For the link, email normabodamemorial@gmail.com . Contributions: Banner Hospice, â"... Moser Funeral Services, 3501 S. 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620, 970-330-6824, www.moserfuneralservice.com .

Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
