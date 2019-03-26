|
Norma J. Weber, 78 of Sterling Colorado passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Sterling. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28 at Christ United Methodist Church in Sterling. Norma was born April 5, 1940 to John and Mary (Schuppe) Amen in Sterling, Colorado. She graduated from Sterling High School and married Justin L. Weber on February 2, 1957. Norma is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Amen and brother Donald Amen. Norma is survived by her husband Justin, son Justin and wife Julie of Atwood, son Todd and wife Michelle of Sterling, daughter Bonnie (Roome) and husband Bruce of Arvada, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Cancer Research Institute or the Christ United Methodist Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019