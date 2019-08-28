|
Olivia Hernandez, 65, of Sterling passed away July 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Sat. Aug. 31st at Sterling Four Square Church. Olivia was born December 28, 1953 in San Antonio, TX to Henry and Christine (Arellano) Hernandez. She was an Army and Air Force Veteran who served 22+ years. Olivia is survived by her son Daniel Vasquez and wife Samantha of Sterling, and daughter Eileen Vasquez Bailey of Topeka, KS. In leiu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Olivia Hernandez Memorial Fund, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019