Patricia Ann Giles 81, left this life peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be schedule at a later date and will be announced at that time. Patricia Ann McLean was born on May 8, 1938 in Albuquerque, NM, to Ross and Lucille Wagner McLean. On March 2, 1957, she married the love of her life, Paul D. Giles in Albuquerque, New Mexico and they were married for 58 years until his passing in 2016.Pat and Paul moved from Denver to the mission field in Saskatchewan, Canada from 1984 until 1999 and were missionaries for Northern Canada Evangelical Mission. They then moved to Sterling and in 2000 and they were instrumental in starting the Northern Village Ministries. Due to health reasons Pat moved to Centennial, CO in 2017 and was lovingly and selflessly cared for by her grandson Ryan and his wife Brenda Giles until she moved to the Someren Glen Senior Living Community. Pat was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and she lived her life to the fullest as a devoted and faithful servant of God. She was always joyful, loving, selfless, hardworking and known for her good-natured teasing and laughter. Whether it was through blessings and laughter or sufferings and adversity, she always humbly submitted to the will of the Lord and never doubted her faith.She found joy in helping others grow in Christ, and through her words and actions touched many lives. Pat left a legacy of love, selflessness and sharing herself tirelessly to spread the word of God, she was a member of the Berean Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Donald R. Giles, her daughter-in-law Cindie Giles, her brothers Don and Tom McLean and sisters Doris Walters and Sarah Cobb. Pat is survived by her sister Elouise Lyerla and husband Daryl of Mountain Home, ID, sons Dave Giles and wife Joy of Bailey, CO, Ron Giles and wife Debra of Sterling, CO and daughter Donna Giles of Aurora, CO and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store