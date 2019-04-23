|
|
Patricia Elaine (Ford) Marreel, 74, of Sterling passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Sterling. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, May 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. It will be a potluck and byob. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Patricia was born on February 5, 1945 in Scottsbluff, NE to Loyal J. and Dorothea E. (Glanz) Ford. She graduated high school and worked as a Dietary Aide for 19 years at Devonshire. She loved the Broncos and Huskers, and her cats Lacy and Cher. She also enjoyed DIY shows, yard saling, and shooting pool. But mostly she loved her family and friends. Patricia is survived by her son Larry Marreel of Sterling; daughters Sue Marreel (Tim Stroh) of Sterling and Rhonda Martinez (Keeko) of Guernsy, WY; grandsons Derick (Rinara) Kiel of Johnstown and Eric Lopus of Stockton, CA; granddaughters Aja (Nick) Easton of Sterling and Aaliyah Martinez of Laramie, WY; great-grandchildren Lukas Ramos of Ft. Morgan and Jaxon Easton of Sterling; brother Skeet Ford and family of Florida; sister Ann Seaman and family of Florida; families of brother Jan and sister Jerrine. She was preceded in death by parents Loyal and Dorothea Ford, brother Jan Ford, sister Jerrine Eilert, granddaughter Shaena Kiel, daughter-in-law Donna Fiori. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Patricia Marreel Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 23, 2019