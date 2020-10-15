1/1
Patricia Stumpf
1942 - 2020
Patricia Stumpf, born February 4th, 1942, of Iliff, Colorado, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12th, 2020. Graveside services will be at 9:00 am Saturday, October 17 at Riverside Cemetery. Lunch will be provided at 11:00 am after the service at Mike & Naomi Stumpfs, and everyone is welcome to attend. Pat, daughter of Jacob and Marie Deines was raised in Glendive, Montana. She graduated from Sunol High School in 1960. Pat met Vernon Stumpf in Sidney, Nebraska and the two were married on June 1st, 1962 in Sidney, Nebraska. They were married for 54 wonderful years, and together they raised two children, Mike & Tammy. Pat later worked at the Crook Interstate Café for 6 years and was involved heavily in Young Farmers. She began working in the Caliche cafeteria in 1974 and retired in 2002. Pat enjoyed supporting the Caliche Buffaloes at all sporting events. Her hobbies included playing cards with family and friends and going to weekly bingo events with friends. She was a dedicated individual to the Caliche community and loved by many. Pat is survived by her son Mike (wife Naomi), and daughter Tammy (husband Bill). Grandkids Kelsey Stumpf (Shane Gertner), Tasha Holloway (husband Josh), Corey Stumpf (wife Ashley), Clairesa Lane (husband Ryan), Lindsey Troester (husband Mitchell), Shaney, Colbey and Codey Stumpf (Jaedyn). Great-grandkids Colton, Dalton and Skye Holloway, Andre, Camden, Jayla, and Jax Gertner, Aubree & Audee Lane, Carter & Preston Troester and Trayce Stumpf. Sister Burna (husband Clinton). Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vern, her brother, Gary, and her sisters Phyllis & Jackie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Stumpf Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
