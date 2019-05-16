|
Patricia "Pattie" Weingardt, 71, of Highlands Ranch, CO passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Littleton, CO. Private family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Pattie was born on July 30, 1947 in Sterling to Paul and Doris Jean (Nicklas) Appelhans. She graduated from Sterling High School and received her Nursing degree from NJC. She worked as a nurse at the Logan County Hospital and Rose Arbor Nursing Home. She was also a bookkeeper at Industrial Welding, Centennial Mental Health, and Appelhans Marine. She married Jerry Weingardt on April 27, 1968 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. They were married for 47 years before Jerry passed away in August of 2015. Pattie was voted "Best Bed Side Manner" by her fellow nursing students. She was an avid crafter, golfer/duffer, and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. But she loved spending time with her grandkids the most. Pattie is survived by her sons Scott and wife Dena, and Doug and wife Gina; grandchildren Emily, Lexi, Josie, and Logan; sister Pammie. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, parents Doris Jean and Paul, and brother Joe.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 16, 2019