On March 30th, 2020, Patrick Daniel Kelly, born July 6th 1949, went home to be with the Lord while hiking in the White Tank Mountain in Arizona. When he and his family moved to Sterling he worked as a cafeteria manager at NJC, later selling adds for KTVS TV. In the 80s he and his family moved to rural area of Fleming and later became a farmer for 30 years. He also was a Chaplain for a number of years volunteering his time to helping people with addiction. Pat loved his wife Rita who he was married to for almost 49 years and his 2 children Bryan and Blake. Blake brought him a grandchild Charles (Chuck) who he loved to do all kind of things with including traveling the country and working on equipment. He worked hard loved to hike, swim, ride his bicycle and head out on the motorcycle or go to the zoo. He will be missed by his church family and all the people he interacted with at his 2 church groups. He loved going to church especially if he could give somebody a hard time. He leaves a sister, Jan and her husband, Lin, along with his nephews Keith and Kurt and their families.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 3, 2020