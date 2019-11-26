|
Patrick O'Toole, 60, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:00 am on Wednesday, Nov. 27th at Tennant Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Pat was born on August 6, 1959 in Sterling to Jim and Tillie (Jensen) O'Toole. He attended St. Anthony's school and graduated from Sterling High School. He then graduated from NJC and attended Colorado Mesa University. He married Marion White and had two sons Kale Patrick and Grayson William. They later divorced. Pat loved dogs and since his kindergarten days, dogs would follow him home and he would take care of them. This continued throughout his life. Pat was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Pat is survived by his sons Kale O'Toole and Grayson (Trista) O'Toole; siblings Linda (Kent) Osborn of Centennial, Larry (Mika) O'Toole of Cleveland, OH, Peggy O'Toole of Alton Bay, NH, Tim (Deb) O'Toole of Greeley; nieces and nephews Katie (Rob) Stamm of Arvada, Tyler of Cleveland, and Shannon and Hannah of Greeley. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Tillie O'Toole, uncle Carlyle Jensen, and nephew Tom Osborn. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Patrick O'Toole Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019