Paul West died at home in Peyton, Colorado. He worked for 4Rivers Equipment for forty years as a Field Service Mechanic and Shop Supervisor. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and anything to do with the outdoors. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; two sons, Brent (Jessica) West and Rob (Erica) West; mother, Dona Lightsey; brother, Dave (Valerie) West; two nephews and their families; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Colorado Parks and Wildlife: CPW Donations, 1313 Sherman Street #618, Denver, Colorado 80203.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 26, 2019