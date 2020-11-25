Paul Lebsock Jr, 86, of Sterling passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Mon., Nov. 30th at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery for family and friends. A live stream of the service will be available at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes. Paul was born April 22, 1934 in Johnstown, CO to Paul and Grace (Hill) Lebsock Sr. He attended Merino, Atwood and Sterling schools. Paul graduated from Sterling High School in 1952. On January 25, 1955 Paul married Janice (Monheiser) Lebsock, they were married for 33 years. Paul was a Veteran and served in the Korean War. Upon returning home Paul custom harvested and rehauled sugar beets to the Great Western Sugar Factory for many years. During that time Paul and his family purchased the Paul Lebsock Sr. farm and enjoyed farming there for many years. Along with farming he raced thoroughbred race horses for over 30 years. He was an accomplished breeder-owner-trainer. Paul and his family raced at several tracks across the southwest. His favorites were Centennial Race Track in Littleton, CO and Turf Paradise in Phoenix, AZ where he enjoyed his passion of racing, sunshine, and close friends. Paul also enjoyed collecting antique cars and traveling. Paul is survived by his daughter Sandra (Carl) Kutz and sons Dave (Cheryl) Lebsock and Greg Lebsock; sisters Donna Mari and Shirley Kurth; brothers Manuel (Goldine) Lebsock and Gordon Lebsock all of Sterling. He has 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with another one on the way, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by parents Paul and Grace Lebsock; sister Sandra Lebsock; brothers Jack Lebsock, George Lebsock and son Marlin Lebsock. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to Retired Race Horse Project, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

