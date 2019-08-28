|
|
Paul Harrison Mentgen, 85 of Sterling passed away at his home Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, August 29 at Riverside Cemetery with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch presiding. Paul was born March 22, 1934 in Sterling, Colorado to Francis Mathias and Mable (Munson) Mentgen. He graduated from Sterling High School and attended the University of Denver. He obtained an Associate's degree in accounting. Paul served in the U.S Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in Jan, 1960 as an Airman First Class. Paul worked at Chevron Oil Inc. as an accountant and he retired after 32 years on September 18, 1992. Paul was an avid movie fan, loved all cats, loved attending car shows and was loving, caring and kind to everyone he met. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Wickham. Paul is survived by his cousins Joanne Stone of Huntsville, AL and Kathryn Meldrum of Greenwood Village, CO; second cousins Diane Radoci of Huntsville, AL, Karen Warren of Athens, AL and Kathy Stone of Fayetteville, NC; special friends Joe and Angel Gray of Sterling, CO and their children Elizabeth King and Ashton Gray and Paul's pet family Pippa, Ellie and Eddie. Contributions may be made in Paul's name to the Denver Dumb Friends League, 2080 S. Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019