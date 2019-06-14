|
Pauline Elizabeth Gates (Ertle), 80, of Denver passed away Sunday, June 9th in Denver. Rosary and Vigil services will be held Sunday, June 23rd at 4:00 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home with family receiving guests from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held Monday, June 24th at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Pauline was born June 23rd, 1938 in Sterling to John & Susan Ertle. She is survived by daughter Susan (John) Stone, daughter Stephanie (Jeff) Griffin, son Fred Gates, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd L. Gates and granddaughter Sarah Corey. Memorials can be made in honor of Pauline to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or St. Anthony's Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 14, 2019