Peggy Nielsen

Peggy Ellen Nielsen (Alexander), 65 of Sterling, CO passed away on Saturday, October 10,2020. A public celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date. Peggy was born in Denver, CO on November 20, 1954 to Hazel Etta Blake (Alexander) and Edwin Keith Alexander. She graduated from Golden High School in 1973. Peggy married Gary Lynn Nielsen on July 25, 1975. Peggy loved to be with her family, she loved her grandchildren and talked to them often. She also loved to go camping, and fishing with her family. Her favorite lake was Prewitt Reservoir and she enjoyed going to the Logan County fair and spending evenings just watching the people and listening to the music. Peggy is proceeded in death by her parents and sisters Laurene and Donna. Peggy is survived by a son Brandon, wife Anna and grandsons Austin and Cordale Nielsen of Merino, CO; daughter Britini and husband Joe; grandsons Kayden and Maysyn Briscoe of Sidney, NE; son Aaron and wife Samantha; granddaughter Paiten, and grandsons Izaiah, Kaylev and Ashdon Nielsen all of Fleming, CO; granddaughter Kylie Law and grandson Keithen Law of Sterling, CO; sister Lavone Brower of Sterling, CO; brother Kenny Alexander and wife Betty of Golden, CO and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

