Peggy Joan Rewerts, 79, passed away on June 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday June 15 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Lunch and time to visit with the family will follow at the Desoto Building. Peggy was born on November 22, 1939 in Imperial, NE to Fay and Mary Ellen Fanning, she was raised on the family farm in Wauneta, Nebraska. She attended Wauneta Schools, graduating high school in 1957. With a gift from her grandfather, she attended Colorado State Teacher's College in Greeley, obtaining an Elementary Education bachelor's degree. It was in Greeley she went on a blind date and met the love of her life, Larry Rewerts. They married on June 24, 1962. Following graduation, she spent one-year teaching in Littleton, and moved to Sterling after her marriage to Larry. She taught in the RE-1 Valley school district elementary schools for 32 years. Her career spanned four different schools in Sterling: Lincoln, Campbell, Sexson, and Hagen, and every grade except for 3 rd . Her favorite subjects included reading, writing, math, and art and craft projects. She loved all of the students that she met and each one held a special place in her heart. Peggy was a fantastic mom to her three girls, and a wonderful grandma to her grandkids. She spent countless hours reading to them, cooking for them, and teaching them, rather it was help with their homework or how to read a recipe. She loved to visit them and to watch whatever activity they were involved in at the moment, including sporting events, choir concerts, or shopping trips. After her retirement in 1997, Peggy spent many hours sewing, cooking, crafting, gardening (her flowers always looked so beautiful) and creating quilts. She also shared her time through volunteering at the Co-operating Ministry Alliance thrift store. Candy making at Christmas was always a special treat for all those lucky enough to get to a taste. Throughout her life, Peggy traveled throughout the United States, visiting 49 of the 50 states, only missing Rhode Island. She also got to see parts of Europe, New Zealand and Australia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Mary Ellen Fanning, and her brother, Pete Fanning. Peggy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Rewerts; daughters Cindy Rewerts (Tim Tippin) of Efland, NC, Lori Schwab (Stan) of Farmington, NM, and Karla Rewerts of Cheyenne, WY; 8 grandchildren (Ben, Allie and Will Tippin, Kristina, Aaron and Kate Schwab, Celina Hampton, and Braxton Bishop), and 1 great- grandchild (Wyatt Tippin). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Hospice o f the Plains or Sterling Public Library.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 11, 2019