|
|
C.D. "Penny" Hanson, 92, of Fort Morgan went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan. A celebration of Penny's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan. Clova-Dorin was born on March 17, 1926 in San Mateo, CA to Ervin B. and Wilma Mercadier. She was given the nickname "Penny" because as a young girl she had copper colored hair. She graduated from San Mateo High School in the spring of 1943. She married William Buehler in 1946. In the 1950's, Penny and Bill moved to Chicago where she held an executive secretary position for the head of TWA airlines during the "golden age" of air travel, when passengers dressed their finest to travel. After her divorce in '65, she met Raymond Hanson in Denver and they married on June 4th, 1967. Together, in 1978, they built a new house in Ft Morgan's South Side Addition and they lived in that "ivy-covered" home until Ray's death in 1995. Penny and Ray were life-long VFW members. Penny held officer positions in the Fort Morgan VFW Ladies Auxiliary until she moved to Valley View in 2013. Penny is survived by step-son, Robert and Carrie Knudson and granddaughters, Jenna, Rachelle and Taylor, of Sterling; step-daughter, Kathy and Gary Nelson of Bloomington, MN, and grandson, Erik and Anja Johnson of Denver; and very special friends, Wes and Zorrie Bills of Fort Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Wilma Mercadier, and husband, Ray Hanson. We would like to thank Wes and Zorrie for being loyal and supportive neighbors and friends and the staff at Valley View for their loving care of our shining "Penny". Memorial contributions may be to in Penny's name or to VFW Women's Auxiliary, Post 2551 in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 28, 2019