Peter Lawrence Lauer, 85, of Sterling passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Sterling. Memorial services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Tennant Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be later at Riverside Cemetery. Pete was born on Nov. 26, 1933 in Crook, CO to Albert Martin and Mollie (Sewald) Lauer. He attended Crook High School and later joined the U.S. Army. He married June Merrell on May 22, 1954 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling. They were married for 64 years. He was honorably discharged and worked at Edwards Air Force Base. Then moved near Sedgwick and farmed until 1965. They then moved to Sterling and operated Merrell's Sioux Gas and Bait Shop until 1978. Then later moving to Limon and worked as a foreman at the Hugo County shop. They then moved back to Sterling in 1989 and worked at Timmerman Feed Lot until he retired. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved and enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, playing cards, spending time with friends, woodworking, and treasure hunting. Pete is survived by his wife June Lauer; children Ann (Gene) Matthies of Burlington, CO, Pete Jr. (Barb) Lauer of Greeley, CO, Deb (Ron) Egbert of Sterling, and Val (Stan) Frank of Sterling; 11 grandchildren, Michael (Kristin), Chad, Bradley (Jessica), Leisha (Troy), Jessie (Doug), Justin, Josh, Jordan (Heather), Erin, Casey (Christy), Naomi (Brett); 20 great-grandchildren, Breelyn, Matthisen, Jayson, Shaedon, Hadleigh, Makaila, Colton, Ross, Clay, Carter, Carson, Caylee, Ty, Scarlett, Ambrie, Jackobi, Henzley, Caden, Myah, and Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mollie Lauer, father-in-law Carter Merrell, mother-in-law Kathryn Merrell, sisters Katherine and Mary, brothers Albert, John, and Jim. Memorials may be made in Pete's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019