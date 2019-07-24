Home

Philip Andrew Baray-Gemaehlich Obituary
Philip Andrew Baray-Gemaehlich, 26 of Fort Collins, died on October 24, 2018. He was born on July 5, 1992. Philip and his brother Jose were adopted by LaVergn and Dianna Gemaehlich and grew up in Sterling, Colorado. He spent most of his adult life in the Fort Collins area. He enjoyed construction work and was actively learning more to make it a lifelong career. He also loved his dog Rayna. Philip is survived by his brothers, Jose Gemaehlich of Wheatridge, Co and Stewart James (wife Nicole) of Sterling; sisters Persephone James of Sterling and Karla Ells (husband Chris) of Burleson, TX; and biological mom Ernestina Baray of Fort Collins. He also has several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents, LaVergn and Dianna Gemaehlich. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Hi ashes will be laid to rest next to his parents at the Burdett Cemetery in the spring. The state of Colorado has many foster kids waiting to be adopted. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Focus on the Family 8605 Explorer Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80920, Attn: Philip Gemaehlich Memorial. This money will help other families willing to adopt foster kids and give these kids a permanent home. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Burdett Cemetery, north of Otis, Colorado (CR 55 & CR RR.) All who knew Philip are welcome to attend.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 24, 2019
