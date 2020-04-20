|
On the afternoon of April 2, 2020, Phillip Eugene Trettenero lost his 4 year battle with pancreatic cancer at his home in Wheat Ridge Colorado. Phil (Butch) Trettenero was born on July 26,1945 in Sidney NE. to Albert and Lois Trettenero. He was the second of five children. Phil attended schools in Sidney Ne, Richmond Ca. Sterling Co. and graduated from Upton Wyoming. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country for 4 years in Okinawa Japan. After returning home, he started working at Trinidad Bean Co. for a short time and later at Sterling Colorado Beef Co. for several years. Relocating his family to Kansas, Phil worked as a sales representative for Birko Chemical Inc. transferring to Denver untill his retirement after 30 years of service. The last 8 year's, Phil has worked at the National Western Stock Show in Denver as the Trade Show Supervisor. Phil was an avid sports fan, Denver Broncos being his favorite team. As a Denver Bronco season ticket holder, the franchise issued him a pair of tickets to attend the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta GA. Phil spent a good part of his life traveling abroad as well as making it to all 50 states in the US. Phil is proceeded in death by both parents, his daughter Dawn Michelle and brother John. Phil is survived by his wife Jeanne Duffy of Wheat Ridge, Co., His step children Miranda, Malynda, Monty and their mother, Charlene Trettenero. He was also survived by Dawn Michelle's mother, Sherry Boone. Siblings Phyllis Taylor of Yuma CO, Jim (Joyce) Trettenero of Great Bend KS, and Rebecca Ball of Sterling, CO. as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, family members and friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cards and donations to Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Center may be mailed to 516 Kochia Way, Sterling Co. 80751
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 20, 2020