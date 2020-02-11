|
|
Phyllis Eileen (Hoffman) Ladd, 82 of Merino passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Sterling Regional MedCeneter. A private family service will be held at a later date. Phyllis was born March 18, 1937 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Abraham and Helena (Geist) Hoffman. Phyllis married Keith Ladd on February 26, 1956 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. The two of them made a life together for 63 years on a farm northwest of Merino, Colorado. On this farm, they raised four children together, Sue, Tom, Alan and Rob. Phyllis loved spending time with her family, enjoying their weekly pizza nights, hosting many harvest parties and camping in the summer. In her younger years she was a member of a bowling league and frequented the race track with her husband Keith. She was passionate about her flower garden and spending time working on the family farm. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Helena, brothers, Donald and Robert Hoffman and great-grandchild, Sawyer Enninga. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Keith, children Sue (Pary) Accomasso, Tom (Christy) Ladd, Alan and Rob Ladd; five grandchildren, Dan (Kayce) Ladd, Kari (Andy) Skordas, Tessa (Devin) Heller, Melanie (Preston) Enninga and Amber (Jon) Nelson; five great-grandchildren, Reb and Kaebrynn Heller, Slater Skordas, Camden and Kinley Enninga, and baby Nelson due in May 2020. Memorial contributions may made to or a .
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 11, 2020