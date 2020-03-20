|
Phyllis L. Wilkins, 93 of Sterling passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Phyllis was born February 4, 1927 in North Platte, Nebraska to Leonard and Minnie (Lang) Rowley. She attended school through the 8th grade at Miller Elementary School and then graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1943. After graduation she started teaching at a country school. Phyllis married Morice "Red" Wilkins on July 10, 1948 in North Platte and in 1950 she decided to put her career on hold from teaching to start a family. The couple moved to Sterling, Colorado in 1960. Phyllis commuted to Greeley with her friends to attend college. She obtained her bachelor's degree in education and was hired to teach at Padroni in 1968. In 1969, she started teaching at Franklin Elementary School and retired in 1987. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Red Wilkins; parents Leonard and Minnie Rowley; 2 sisters and 2 brothers and her daughter Debbie Wilkins Gower. Phyllis was a member of Teachers Sorority ADK, holding the post of President and a position in the state ADK. She was also a member of Faith United Methodist Church. She loved teaching, reading, going to coffee with her friends, doing puzzles, watching Jeopardy, gardening and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Phyllis is survived by her son Dan Wilkins of Sun City, Arizona and daughter Denise Knight and husband Doug Knight of Sterling, Colorado; grandchildren Jason Murphy, Aaron Wilkins and wife Jennifer, Brooke Knight, Shalyn Williams and husband Matt Williams and Taylor Gower and Brandon Uhley; great-grandchildren Faith, Kaidence, Genesis, Jacob, Brayden, Bray Lynne and Ryder and sister Boni Hathaway of Auburn, NE. Contributions may be made in Phyllis' name to Hospice of the Plains, 100 Broadway, Suite 1A, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 20, 2020