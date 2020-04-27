|
Ralph Jake "Whitey" Hergenreter, 94, left us on Thursday, April 23, 2020, to go home. He was born June 11, 1925, to Melger & Pulgaria (Artzer) Hergenreter Sr. in Sterling, Colorado. Whitey was one of 14 children, living his entire life in Colorado. In later years he has lived in Brush. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic School in Sterling, leaving early to help on the family farm. His passions were baseball, football, and boxing, having been in the Golden Gloves Boxing association from 1946 - 1948, and polka dancing. He was very proud of his military service, serving in the US Air Force from 1948 until 1952. He liked to brag of being the oldest living veteran in Morgan County. He enjoyed farming, cows, and just going for a ride around the County to see what was happening. He enjoyed life to the fullest and loved people, never knowing a stranger. Whitey had many jobs in his life, mastering anything he took on. He liked to work and was always ready to lend a helping hand when it was needed. Whitey enlisted in the US Air Force in 1948 and was honorably discharged in 1952. He bragged of being in all 48 states because Alaska and Hawaii weren't states yet. He was a member of the American Legion, the DAV, and he loved to dance, especially polka dancing. He was a very devoted Catholic and raised his family in that faith. He met and married Helen Marie Rhoades on November 17, 1951. Survivors include his children, Laura, Linda (Mike), Karen, "Sally (Wes), Jamie Hart, Ralph "Ed", and Stanley; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and 2 great - great grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Graham; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, a daughter, Kathy, 2 sons-in-law, Aldino Brunelli and David Pennington; 2 grandsons, Joseph Pennington and Joshua Sewald; and 12 brothers & sisters. He always loved to say "Just look at what Mom & I made"! Whitey will be deeply missed by all. His left a legacy of love, life, and family. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Tuesday from 4 - 6 PM. A private family funeral mass will be held and interment will be in the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 27, 2020