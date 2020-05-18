Ramona M. Buckmaster, 90 of Sterling passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She will be laid to rest at a private graveside service. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Ramona was born September 19, 1929 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Charles and Farnina (Marshall) Harding. She attended school in Palisade, Colorado and graduated from Wind River College in Riverton, Wyoming in 1971. She met Roy James Buckmaster and the two married in Gering, Nebraska. They had four children, Cheryl, James, Joyce, and Arthur. Ramona worked for J & L Café for 6 years and Silver Dollar for over 12 years. She was a member of Living Word of God Church for 40 years. Ramona was very active in the church serving on the board, being church treasurer, secretary of the Ladies Club and served communion. She loved her God and Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Arthur Dale Buckmaster who was killed in a car accident in 1975 and sister Carol Robertson. Ramona is survived by her children Cheryl Harper and husband Dion of Olympia, WA, James Leroy Buckmaster and wife Betty of Sterling, CO and Joyce Kessinger and husband Vern of Akron, CO; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and sisters Patty Wolfe and Juanita Nissen. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ramona's memory to David Walsh Cancer Center in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

