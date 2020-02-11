Home

Randy Gene Richardson, Jr, 53 of Sterling passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Baker officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Randy was born November 28, 1966 in Lexington, Nebraska to Randy Gene Richardson, Sr. and Peggy Ruth (Kufeldt) Richardson. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1986 and NJC in 1988 and attended CU in 1990. Randy worked at the Colorado Department of Corrections for over 17 years before he had to retire due to his health. Randy was an Eagle Scout, BSA and a member of the Order of the Arrow, Ft. Wicked Muzzle Loader Club and was very involved with the . He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, hunting, camping, gardening and spending time with his family and friends, and his pup Gracie. Randy will be remembered for his smile and his sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Randy Sr. and Peggy. Randy is survived by his former wife Shanna Tramp and their sons Nathan Richardson, Kyle Richardson and Taylor Richardson all of Sterling, CO; sisters Amy Carlson and husband Ryan of Tucson, AZ and Stacy Adams and husband Kris of Sterling, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Randy Richardson Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751. The contributions will be donated to , "Team Hradecky".
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 11, 2020
