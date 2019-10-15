|
Raymond "Ray" Henry Herzog, 78, of Sterling passed away October 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Ken Koehler officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Ray was born March 3, 1941 in Sterling to Henry and Flora (Reitz) Herzog. He attended Iliff School thru High School. Ray was a Master ASE Certified Auto Tech and owner of LH&M and Herzog Automotive in Sterling. He also was a dairy farmer and car enthusiast. Ray was a member of the National Guard from 1964 - 1969, he did Army basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO in 1964. Ray married Betty Koehler on Nov. 11, 1967 at St. Anthony's in Sterling, they enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. He was a member of the Torquers Car Club since 1958, Angels Car Club, Flat Landers Car Club, and The Sterling Elks Club. Ray enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and cooking. Ray is survived by his wife Betty Herzog; children Jim (Tammy) Herzog of Sterling, Crystine (Chris) Romine of Akron, Randy Herzog of Sterling; grandchildren Kelli Herzog, Kylie Herzog, and Nicholas Romine; and sister Ruth (Allen) Luft. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Flora Herzog. Memorial contributions to the Ray Herzog Memorial Fund, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019