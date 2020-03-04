Home

Rebecca "Kae" Carwin, 81, of Sterling, CO passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 in a Brighton, CO nursing facility. Rebecca's family will receive friends from 5 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, March 5 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, March 6 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Kae was born in Sterling on October 10, 1938 to Ernie and Twila (McCracken) Dick. She attended Sterling schools and graduated from Sterling High School in the Class of 1955. Kae married Loren "Spike" Carwin on July 8, 1956 in Sterling. She was a very kind and loving person. Anyone that stopped by in the summertime got a tour of her large yard and flowers that she was so proud of. Kae was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Jason Spahn. She is survived by her husband, Spike of 63 years; three children, Terry and wife Tanja of Brighton, CO, Lori and special friend Rick Osmun of Colorado Springs, CO, Mike and wife Susie of Parker, CO; six grandchildren, Matt (Janelle) Carwin, Chris (Heather) Spahn, Annie Spahn, Brooke, Morgan, Emme Carwin; four great-grandchildren, Chloe Carwin, Taysen, Ryan and Jordyn Spahn and baby boy Carwin due in April.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020
