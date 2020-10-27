Rebekka Rae McCaleb Geu was born on January 29, 1993, to Michael and Julie Hookom McCaleb. She was raised in Anton, Colorado and attended Woodlin School and Arickaree School until she graduated. Rebekka excelled at everything she tried; she was an excellent student, a great athlete, and a beautiful singer. Throughout her time in high school, Rebekka was active in many clubs, such as FBLA, 4-H, and FFA. Rebekka was a very skilled public speaker, and after the death of a close friend, she created a presentation on youth preparedness, which she presented at a NORAD conference and the regional FEMA conference. This led to an appointment as the chairperson of the inaugural Federal Emergency Management's Youth Preparedness Council in Washington DC. Everyone who knew Rebekka knew that she was passionate, driven, and always stood firm in her beliefs. Rebekka graduated from Arickaree School in 2011 and subsequently attended Northeastern Junior College, where she met her husband, Stephan Geu, while judging a science fair. From 2012-2013, Rebekka served as the State Secretary for the Colorado State FFA Association. On July 11, 2015, Rebekka married the love of her life, Stephan Geu of Peetz, Colorado. Rebekka graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Agricultural Communications in May 2016. In December 2016, Rebekka gave birth to her first son, Gabriel Larry Geu. In October 2018, she gave birth to her second son, Samuel Michael Geu. Rebekka loved being a mother and found a lot of joy in watching her boys grow. She was happiest while singing and playing with her boys In February, 2020, Rebekka was diagnosed with Adrenal Cancer. She fought as hard and as bravely as she could, despite the odds set against her. Rebekka was with her family when she died on October 21, 2020. Rebekka had a deep faith in the Lord. When she was 6 years old, Rebekka accepted Jesus Christ into her heart and was baptized at the Baptist Country Chapel in Lindon, Colorado. In 2014, Rebekka was confirmed into the Lutheran Church and was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sidney, Nebraska. Rebekka loved to sing, play basketball, and ride horses. She was a wonderful friend, sister, daughter, wife, and mother. She adored her boys and was a very dedicated mother. Rebekka is survived by her husband, Stephan Geu; her sons, Gabriel and Samuel Geu; her parents, Julie and Michael McCaleb; her sisters Layne McCaleb and Lynde McCaleb; her grandfather Robert McCaleb and step-grandmother Yvonne McCaleb; her aunts, Melody Hookom Benjamin and Shannon Hookom; her uncles, David McCaleb and Chad McCaleb; her cousins, Rob Benjamin and his wife Kate, Melinda Thompson and her husband Gideon, and Emilly McCaleb and her husband Sean; her in-laws Cindy and Richard Boche, Chris and Beth Geu, Matthew and Darcy Geu, Paul Geu, and Josh Geu, and her niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Dorothy Jones McCaleb, JW Hookom, and Marlene Kneedler Hookom, and her father-in-law Larry Geu. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Peetz Community Center in Peetz, Colorado. Memorials can be sent to her husband, Stephan Geu.

