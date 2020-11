I remember our walks at Columbine Park. No matter the weather. Even when it snowed ,we bundled up like we were in Alaska. Lol

I also remember when.we couldn't find your keys after a walk. We looked everywhere. We kept hearing the jingle, where both on the ground looking under the car, then we realized you had them around your wrist. We laughed so hard. Great memories

You always said I was like your daughter. I was blessed to have you in my life.

Sonya Greenfield

Daughter