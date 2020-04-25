|
|
Richard "Dick" Fleharty, 89, of Sterling passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A military honors graveside memorial will be held at a later date. Dick was born on October 27, 1930, in Minatare, Nebraska, to Charles Francis Fleharty and Eva Bell Dunham. He enlisted in the U.S Army in January 1949 and served in the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant with the 201 Engineering Company B. During his time in the army, Dick was a caterpillar operator and drove through North Korea ahead of the troops building roads and clearing the way all the way to the boarder of China. He received 3 bronze stars for his service and was honorably discharged in June of 1952. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 1991. Dick returned home after his army service to Gering, Nebraska, and married Ruby Darlene Weeth on October 27, 1952, in Gering. After working in Nebraska and later as a mechanic of the heavy equipment on Crazy Horse Monument in South Dakota, he worked for the Caterpillar company. Eventually in 1959, the couple moved to Sterling, and Dick built and opened his own welding and repair shop. He was known to be able to fix just about anything. The couple had six children; Rick, Roger, Rhonda, Rodney, Ronald, and Rochelle. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruby Darlene; siblings Lavere Hodges, Margie Cook, Myrtle Russell and Bernard Fleharty. Dick is survived by his children Richard Allan Fleharty and wife Karen, Roger Keith Fleharty and wife Blanca, Rhonda Kay Norris and husband Randal all of Sterling, CO; Rodney Joe Fleharty and wife Leah of Grand Junction, CO; Ronald Scott Fleharty and wife Makala and Rochelle Lynn Ralston and husband Jason of Sterling, CO. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; was "Papa Great" to 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Richard Fleharty Memorial Fund which will be used to help the military honor guard team in care of Richard Fleharty, 507 W. Logan, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020