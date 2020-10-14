Richard Neal Slocum aged 72, passed away on October 5th 2020, in Sterling Born on March 4, 1948 in Great Bend, Kansas. He resided for many years in Greeley, before returning to Sterling. He is survived by 4 brothers, Leon of Fort Morgan. Doug of Sterling, Rodney of Worland Wyoming and Tom of Chattanooga TN; also a step-daughter and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Debbie, father Virgil Slocum and Dorothy Dwinell and a brother Steve Slocum. Services will be held on October 23rd at 11am at the Nazarene Church in Sterling. Services conclude at the church.

