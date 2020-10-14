1/1
Richard Neal Slocum
Richard Neal Slocum aged 72, passed away on October 5th 2020, in Sterling Born on March 4, 1948 in Great Bend, Kansas. He resided for many years in Greeley, before returning to Sterling. He is survived by 4 brothers, Leon of Fort Morgan. Doug of Sterling, Rodney of Worland Wyoming and Tom of Chattanooga TN; also a step-daughter and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Debbie, father Virgil Slocum and Dorothy Dwinell and a brother Steve Slocum. Services will be held on October 23rd at 11am at the Nazarene Church in Sterling. Services conclude at the church.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Nazarene Church
October 13, 2020
He was a very friendly, kind, loving man. I am grateful to God for allowing me to meet him, it was really great to talk with him, he always told me about his adventures fishing and hunting. He is now back home with our Heavenly Father.
Grizel Arevalo
Friend
