Richard O'Neill

Richard "Dick" O'Neill, Jr. was born in Duluth, MN on September 3, 1925 and passed away in Sterling, CO on October 4, 2020, at the age of 95. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 9:30 am Wednesday, October 7 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Memorial Mass following at 10:00 am. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery. After completing his high school education in Duluth and Collegeville, MN, he enlisted in the United States Navy in August of 1943. During World War II, Dick served as an electronics and radio technician for duty assignments with the Navy Amphibious Forces, and joined the fleet for the invasion of Okinawa on April 1, 1945. After the war, Dick returned to Duluth and earned his B.A. degree in Economics. From January 1950 until July 1952, he was recalled to the Navy and stationed at Mare Island, CA. Dick married Janis (Bartholdi) on June 20, 1953 in Duluth. After a move to Fargo, N.D., Dick graduated from North Dakota State University in July 1956 with a B.S. degree in Pharmacy. After teaching pharmacy business classes at NDSU for the next five years, he then began a career as a hospital pharmacist at St. John's Hospital in Fargo. In 1966, Dick and his family moved to Sterling, where he became chief pharmacist at Logan County Hospital (now, Sterling Regional Medical Center). Dick's pharmacy career grew to include hospital and nursing home administration, as well as moves to Powell, WY and back to Fargo. In 1986, Dick retired as a proud pharmacist and moved with Janis back to Sterling where he played golf and enjoyed seeing his friends. During his life in Sterling, Dick enjoyed being a member of the Lion's Club, including a "Lion of the Year" award, and was active in St. Anthony's Church and School, including serving on the Parish Council. Dick and Janis continued to travel to Minnesota to visit and support their sisters and family. Dick is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Janis, and his two sisters, Patricia and Mary Ellyn, both of Duluth. Dick leaves behind his son Mark (Denver) and Tom (Heather), and grandson Liam, all of Merrill, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made in Dick's name to the Devonshire Acres Greenhouse Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store