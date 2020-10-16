1/1
Rick Peters
1953 - 2020
Rick Peters was born October 23, 1953 in Sterling, Colorado and died after a brave fight against cancer on September 30, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He leaves a visual legacy of wonderful art: paintings and murals, drawings, intaglio prints, and interactional adventure houses. His ability to express himself through art, the support of his family, and the skills he gained as an Eagle Scout - self-confidence, leadership, dedication, perseverance, and service, helped him adapt to the effects of severe dyslexia. He proudly volunteered on the North Routt Fire Protection District and was a member of the Routt County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). He enjoyed his time working at Steamboat Lake State Park as a seasonal ranger, and as a manager at Ace Hardware. Rick could create a game, a story, or a silly song in a flash. He was a super fun and creative grandfather. He taught with patience and encouragement. Rick had an uncanny ability to find humor and light in all situations. His laughter came easily but never at the expense of others. His family is planning a gathering early next summer for all who knew and loved Rick to be together and celebrate his life.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 16, 2020.
