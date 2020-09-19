1/1
Rob Knowles
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rob Knowles, 75, of Sterling passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Loveland, CO. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at 3:00 pm at the Knowles Family Farm. Rob was born on June 24, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to Lester and Marian (Barhan) Knowles. He graduated from CSU with a BA in Philosophy and from UNC with a MS in Industrial Arts. Rob served in the Vietnam War as an Army counterintelligence officer, based out of Baltimore, MD, achieving the rank of Sergeant upon expiration of his term of service 1970. Rob was passionate about teaching - he taught at Sterling Middle School and NJC. He was also a lifelong organic farmer and spent his later years building CleanDirt Farm with his wife and children. Rob was married to Meryl, the love of his life for 37 years. He was a strong advocate of sustainable agriculture and of agencies that supported those philosophies and practices. He loved telling long stories, sitting by the campfire, and sipping scotch with family and friends. He will be remembered as an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Rob is survived by his wife Meryl Stern, his four children Bryn, Nathan, Rye, and Erica, and his grandson Ari. Memorial contributions may be made in Rob's name to the Parkinson's Foundation care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Knowles Family Farm
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved