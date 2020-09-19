Rob Knowles, 75, of Sterling passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Loveland, CO. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at 3:00 pm at the Knowles Family Farm. Rob was born on June 24, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to Lester and Marian (Barhan) Knowles. He graduated from CSU with a BA in Philosophy and from UNC with a MS in Industrial Arts. Rob served in the Vietnam War as an Army counterintelligence officer, based out of Baltimore, MD, achieving the rank of Sergeant upon expiration of his term of service 1970. Rob was passionate about teaching - he taught at Sterling Middle School and NJC. He was also a lifelong organic farmer and spent his later years building CleanDirt Farm with his wife and children. Rob was married to Meryl, the love of his life for 37 years. He was a strong advocate of sustainable agriculture and of agencies that supported those philosophies and practices. He loved telling long stories, sitting by the campfire, and sipping scotch with family and friends. He will be remembered as an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Rob is survived by his wife Meryl Stern, his four children Bryn, Nathan, Rye, and Erica, and his grandson Ari. Memorial contributions may be made in Rob's name to the Parkinson's Foundation care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store