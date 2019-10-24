|
The Way I Remember It, Written by Robert R. Baney The names are real and some are fictitious, depending on if the person is still with us or if they have went to a greener pasture. Chapter one: Preschool and School which included: Walter, Ella, Don, Idalene, Myself, and Twila. My preschool job was to beat the hounds to the chicken house to get eggs before they did. Sometimes I got eggs to the house, sometimes I would get to playing and bust the eggs in my pocket. Mom would clean my pants if I would carry water from the well a block away also. We kids would hide when Dad came home, as he was gone a lot. We would get a card table and cover it with blankets because we knew there would be a fight or bad words exchanged. Starting at 6 years old, the older boys kicked the boards down in the outhouse and I was the only one small enough to get down the hole. So someone held my feet and let me down the hole to get the boards, I got 'em. We had a snow storm one year, and Don thought we should go home, so we went home and the girls stayed at school and neighbors brought the girls home. I was crying once and the neighbor said get away from that heat. He went outside and got some snow and told me my ears were froze and to keep snow on them. It sure did help. The second years in school, Dad built a buggie for us with a mare (horse) that pulled it. They elected me to drive horse. They ducked out of the wind and the driver had to keep the mare on the road. I didn't go all year in 2nd grade because I had a heart problem. The Doctor put me to bed for nine months. The only time I could get out of the bed was to use the pot. Uncle James from Seattle, WA bought me a black and white pony for $25. I used it to heard cattle out of the alfalfa. He had a bad habit though, when you cross water, he would lay down and roll. Dad went broke on the first farm we lived on and he sold my pony for $75. I knew I couldn't cry because he would kick my butt. After the sale, we moved to St. Francis, KS. We went to school there for 2 months. Dad rented a farm 7 miles west of St. Francis and we moved again. Dad also got some money to buy some horses and machinery. We farmed for 2 years there and had some milk cows that we kids had to milk before school and after school. Dad was gone most of time and Mom would call a neighbor and got in with her to sell cream and eggs. "Times were tuff." When we started to school we had an old buggie and about the 2nd day, the old mare run off and she wrapped the buggie around a corner post. This made Dad mad and we had to walk 3 miles to school and 3 miles at night. Later on, Don, Ida & I had to do the milking. Mom would do the separating and call the neighbor to sell for grocery. Dad had the car, Mom worked all her life. I laid awake sometimes crying for mother. I wondered what we would do if something happened to her. Dad sold out, again, and we moved to Longmont, CO. We had puffing machine "puff rice and wheat". We were doing alright, but it was taking a toll on Ida and me. We were going to school and working until midnight, so Mom got a job in Allenspark, CO. Dad & Don moved to Benkelman, NE where he got a job as night watchman. When Mom was in Allenspark, she was a cook & Ida was a waitress. I had a job splitting wood and delivering the Denver Post. Later, I moved to Benkelman, NE to go to 6th grade school. Then we went back to Allenspark for the summer, and then back to Benkelman, NE where I finished school. I believe I did this through the 12th grade. They were passing out diplomas on the stage, and I had to see if mine was signed before I left the stage. After that, I had to go to work. I came to Sterling and went to work for Flint Rig Company. I liked the oil field and started my own company, Baney Well Service. The rest is history- Robert R. Baney, 92, passed away Oct. 22, 2019 in Sterling. Private family service has been held. Robert is survived by his wife Dorothy (Kisela) Baney; children Les Baney of Sterling and Julie Wernsman of Rifle, CO; grandchildren Bart (Megan) Baney of Sterling, Jarret Baney of Sterling, Bret Wernsman of Sterling, and Kisa Wernsman of New Castle; 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters. Robert was preceded in death by 1 brother and 1 sister. Memorial donations may be made to the Bob Baney Memorial Fund to use for the 4H and FFA kids at the Logan County Fair, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 24, 2019