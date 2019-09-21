|
|
Robert "Bob" Dale Burk, 78, of Sterling passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Sterling. Memorial services will be at 10:00 am Thursday, Sept. 26 at Christ United Methodist Church with Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. Inurnment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Bob was born on December 7, 1940 in Campo, Colorado and raised by Roy and Dora Good. He graduated from Merino High School and then joined the United States Navy. He joined in 1958 and retired from the Navy in 1978. He worked as a Nuclear Hull Tech and a Chief Petty Officer during his career. On December 9, 1962, he married Patti Clark in Herdford, NC. They were married for 56 years. After his military career, he worked for Industrial Welding. He was a manager there and retired in 2009. Bob was a member of the American Legion, V.F.W., and the Lion's Club. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and especially sports memorabilia, running Baseball Bob's for many years. Bob is survived by his wife Patti Burk; son Roy (Amber) Burk and grandchildren Sterling, Olivia, and Donovan; daughter Pamela (Kevin) Amen and grandchildren Corbin (Katie) and Amber; daughter Crystal (Michael) Schledwitz and grandchildren Hadley, Autumn, and Hazel. Memorials may be made to the Robert Burk Memorial Fund or the s care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 21, 2019